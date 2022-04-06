Facts

09:03 06.04.2022

Russia should unblock Ukrainian ports to allow export of agricultural products to Arab countries - Kuleba at meeting with reps of Arab Contact Group

1 min read
Russia should unblock Ukrainian ports to allow export of agricultural products to Arab countries - Kuleba at meeting with reps of Arab Contact Group

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting with representatives of the Arab Contact Group stressed the importance of unblocking Ukrainian ports by the Russian side for the export of agricultural products to Arab countries.

"Today, I met with the Arab Contact Group. Grateful to Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and my Arab counterparts for their diplomatic efforts. Russia must unlock Ukrainian seaports to allow agricultural exports to global markets, especially to Arab countries," Kuleba said on Twitter Tuesday.

As reported, Ukraine has consistently been in the top five world exporters of agricultural products in recent years. At the same time, 90% of exports were carried out through the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv, which have been closed for more than a month since the beginning of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

France to provide expert support to investigation of crimes of Russian invaders

Zelensky calls on Spanish businesses to completely stop working in Russia

EU expelling 19 Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to EU

Ombudsman: Exhumation to be carried out to identify, establish circumstances of death of Bucha residents buried in mass grave

LATEST

Russian forces hit oil depot, plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, number of victims being clarified

UN Secretary-General: I regret disagreements that prevented Security Council from acting on Ukraine, other threats to peace

One dead, five wounded from shelling in Rubizhne

Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Rescuers put out fire at plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, no victims reported

US President orders to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine for $100 mln

Zelensky announces pending visits of Borrell, von der Leyen to Ukraine

France to provide expert support to investigation of crimes of Russian invaders

Stock Market Commission negotiating with FCA on direct access of issuers from Ukraine to UK market

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD