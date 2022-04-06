Russia should unblock Ukrainian ports to allow export of agricultural products to Arab countries - Kuleba at meeting with reps of Arab Contact Group

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting with representatives of the Arab Contact Group stressed the importance of unblocking Ukrainian ports by the Russian side for the export of agricultural products to Arab countries.

"Today, I met with the Arab Contact Group. Grateful to Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and my Arab counterparts for their diplomatic efforts. Russia must unlock Ukrainian seaports to allow agricultural exports to global markets, especially to Arab countries," Kuleba said on Twitter Tuesday.

As reported, Ukraine has consistently been in the top five world exporters of agricultural products in recent years. At the same time, 90% of exports were carried out through the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv, which have been closed for more than a month since the beginning of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation.