Facts

16:07 02.04.2022

Zelensky holds talks with President of Latvia, thanks for significant support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with President of Latvia Egils Levits and briefed him on the course of countering Russian aggression.

"Held talks with President of Latvia, Egils Levits. Reported on the course of countering Russian aggression, its war crimes. Agreed: all guilty must be punished! Grateful for the great support from Latvian people. Appreciate every reliable friend and ally in the fight against Russian aggression!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Interfax-Ukraine
