Turkey ready to help in evacuation from Mariupol by sea - media

Turkey is ready to provide ships to organize the evacuation of civilians and the wounded from Mariupol by sea, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Ankara's readiness to support the evacuation process was brought to the attention of the Russian military attaché in Turkey, who was invited to our defense department. A similar initiative was transferred to Russian authorities and through the Turkish military attaché in Moscow. We are also coordinating our efforts with Ukrainian authorities through the military attaché in this country," Akar said.

Akar also noted that Turkey continues to supply humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

The Turkish minister announced active contacts with the Russian Federation and Ukraine and on the issue of the safe exit of Turkish ships from Ukrainian ports.

Regarding the mine threat in the Black Sea, the minister noted that at the moment there are no problems for shipping.