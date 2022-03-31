War in Ukraine claims lives of at least 1,232 civilians, 1,935 reported as injured – UN

Losses among civilians from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, until 24:00 on March 30, 2022, amounted to 3,167 civilians (3,090 in the report a day earlier), including 1,232 dead (1,189), the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported on Thursday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration, " the document reads.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Irpin (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, " the report says.

According to the United Nations, a total of 1,232 killed (250 men, 176 women, 18 girls, and 36 boys, as well as 58 children and 694 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

A total of 1,935 have been injured (225 men, 167 women, 36 girls, and 32 boys, as well as 81 children and 1,394 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

Compared to the previous day, four children were killed and seven more were injured, according to the UN.

OHCHR says that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on March 31, there were 338 (328) dead and 743 (727) injured in government-controlled territory, and 66 (65) dead and 245 (243) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics".

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,775 casualties (828 killed and 947 injured)

The report also states that, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on March 30, 148 (145) children were killed and 232 (222) injured.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 29 March 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 30 March only, as during the day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days, the document reads.