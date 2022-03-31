Facts

Ukraine seizes An-124-100 Ruslan aircraft of Russian airline Volga-Dnepr - Ilyashev & Partners law firm

On March 21, 2022, the investigating judge of the Sviatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv, as part of the criminal proceedings opened on the application of the Antonov state enterprise, adopted a ruling on the arrest of 12 An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft of the Russian airline Volga-Dnepr, Ilyashev & Partners law firm said, representing the interests of the state company.

"The ruling was sent to all competent authorities in the relevant jurisdictions. Thus, at present, the procedure for the enforcement of this interim measure has already been launched," Roman Marchenko, the senior partner, the head of the international arbitration practice at Ilyashev and Partners, told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The company clarified that at present, by decisions of local authorities, three An-124-100 Ruslan aircraft of the Volga-Dnepr airline are prohibited from flying out of Germany, one from Canada.

The press service of the law firm indicated that the seizure was made in order to ensure the safety of material evidence and subsequent compensation for damage.

Rosaviatsia illegally granted the right to a company belonging to the Volga-Dnepr group of companies to issue airworthiness certificates for Ruslan aircraft. In fact, in recent years, Volga-Dnepr has been issuing certificates to itself, endangering the safe operation of aircraft, which is a flagrant violation of the provisions of international conventions," Ilyashev & Partners explained.

The law firm considers this a serious victory for Ukraine, which became possible thanks to the incredible joint efforts of the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and Ukroboronprom.

According to the court ruling, the aircraft are subject to transfer to the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency, the press release says.

Tags: #an_124 #ilyashev_partners
