Facts

19:41 30.03.2022

Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with U.S. President Joseph Biden issues of macro-financial, humanitarian assistance, U.S. defense support for Ukraine, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia.

"Just finished an hour-long conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden. Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid," Zelensky said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #байден_зеленский
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

According to preliminary data, up to 50 servicemen, 200-300 civilians killed under shelling, during fighting in Irpin

IAEA head said its inspectors could visit Ukraine's NPPs

Ukraine's security treaty to be put to referendum, procedure for which to start only after withdrawal of Russian troops – Podoliak

Zelensky: Ukraine needs anti-ship weapons, anti-aircraft systems, weapons to destroy armored vehicles, artillery systems

LATEST

Russia moving separate units from Kyiv, Chernihiv directions, but not completely abandoned attempts to capture or besiege cities – Defense Ministry

Vynohradar and Obolon become Kyiv areas most contaminated with explosive objects – Enin

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Lavrov's statement regarding Crimea, Donbas

Draghi to Putin: Italy ready to facilitate peaceful settlement in Ukraine, subject to clear signs of de-escalation from Russia

USA, Czech Republic taking steps to reduce energy reliance on Russia – Department of State

Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is prerequisite for talks to end of Russian-Ukrainian war - Mejlis

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

Zelensky, Biden to talk on Wednesday – media

Chornobyl NPP connected to Belarus' power system – Exclusion Zone Agency

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD