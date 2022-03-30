Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with U.S. President Joseph Biden issues of macro-financial, humanitarian assistance, U.S. defense support for Ukraine, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia.

"Just finished an hour-long conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden. Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid," Zelensky said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.