Facts

20:03 29.03.2022

Ambassador Korniychuk: Israel must wake up and help Ukraine

2 min read

The State of Israel, whose history includes many years of wandering and flight of the Jewish people, must change its policy towards Ukraine and immediately provide assistance to the country in resisting the Russian invasion. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the opening of the photo exhibition «Blood and Tears in Ukraine», according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«Today Ukraine is facing horrible humanitarian catastrophe. I feel sorry for Minister Shaked(Head of the Israeli Ministry of Justice Aeled Shaked - Ed.) who forgot that the Jewish people have been refugees for all of their lives. Unfortunately the lessons of history already forgotten. Let me remind you the case of the St.Louis - a vessel boarded with Jews who were trying to escape the horrors of war in Europe and failed to find a safe harbor. Today Ukrainians is facing artificial obstacles to enter Israel and escape horrors of war», - he said.

At the same time, the ambassador called on the Israeli government to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people.

«The people of Israel are in favor of Ukraine and I thank you all for your support. I call on the Israeli government to wake up and accompany the spirit of the Jewish people in their actions», - Yevgeny Korniychuk emphasized.

The photo-exhibition «Blood and Tears in Ukraine» by Czech photographers was launched be the Czech Center Tel Aviv at Simta Theater

