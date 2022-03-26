Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Warsaw.

"We are meeting our U.S. counterparts U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Warsaw together with Oleksiy Reznikov. This special 2+2 format allows us to seek practical decisions in both political and defense spheres in order to fortify Ukraine's ability to fight back Russian aggression," Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday.

In turn, Reznikov said the meeting in this format is being held for the first time. According to him, they discussed with Blinken and Austin current issues and cooperation in political and defense directions between Ukraine and the United States.

"In the evening, we will also be present at the U.S. President's speech on the russian war against Ukraine. Details later," the Ukrainian Defense Minister said.