20:44 20.03.2022

Stefanchuk to Russian soldiers: Russian authorities will say they didn't send you to Ukraine

Stefanchuk to Russian soldiers: Russian authorities will say they didn't send you to Ukraine

In the future, the authorities of the Russian Federation will tell their soldiers that they did not send them to war in Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"For the first time I will address Russian soldiers in a language they understand. Remember, the Russian soldier, the phrase" We did not send you there" will be the main one in relation to you in the next couple of decades from your power. Don't you believe? Ask the "Afghans" and other "heroes of the liberation wars"," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Tags: #ukraine #rada #war
21:04 20.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 902 civilians, 1,459 injured - UN

20:46 20.03.2022
Three people injured, 13 buildings damaged in Zhytomyr region as a result of airstrike - Emergency Service

20:11 20.03.2022
Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

19:57 20.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

19:56 20.03.2022
Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

19:47 20.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

19:42 20.03.2022
Biden not planning to visit Ukraine next week - White House spokesperson

19:30 20.03.2022
Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

19:05 20.03.2022
I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

18:32 20.03.2022
Kharkiv defenders receive batch of drones and body armor - MP Yakymenko

Enemy offensive stopped in almost all directions – AFU General Staff

Health Ministry bans sale and use of medicines produced in Belarus

Enemy offensive stopped in almost all directions – AFU General Staff

Homeowners who shelter IDPs for free will get about UAH 450 per/month for each to compensate for utilities - Regional Development Ministry

Our task is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that EU makes political decision on Ukraine's membership - Stefanishyna

Abduction of local authorities continues in Russian-occupied territories - Denisova

Zelensky: I'm ready for negotiations with Putin, their failure could lead to third world war

We expect China and U.S. to join forces to stop Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

Another Russian missile shot down over Vinnytsia region – administration head

Russian General Staff had absolutely no objective analytics on Ukraine - Podoliak

