Stefanchuk to Russian soldiers: Russian authorities will say they didn't send you to Ukraine

In the future, the authorities of the Russian Federation will tell their soldiers that they did not send them to war in Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"For the first time I will address Russian soldiers in a language they understand. Remember, the Russian soldier, the phrase" We did not send you there" will be the main one in relation to you in the next couple of decades from your power. Don't you believe? Ask the "Afghans" and other "heroes of the liberation wars"," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Sunday.