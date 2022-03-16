Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

Since the beginning of the war on February 24, household deposits in hryvnia have increased by 16%, while funds of enterprises have decreased by 5%, Director of the financial stability department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Pervin Dadashova has said.

"Hryvnia deposits of the population have grown by almost 16% since the beginning of hostilities. Significant amounts of wages and social payments have been received into the accounts. Some of them were paid in advance... The volume of enterprises' funds has noticeably decreased – by almost 5% in hryvnia and foreign currency. A significant part went to pay salaries and taxes," she said in an interview with the Economic Pravda publication.

Business funds in banks will continue to decline, Dadashova said, as companies plan to pay salaries even though account receipts have declined.

In addition, the director of the financial stability department of the NBU said that less than 15% of branches of large banks operate in the regions located in the war zone, which complicates the withdrawal of cash from accounts. At the same time, more than 90% of branches of large banks operate in the central and western regions.