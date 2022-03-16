Facts

15:00 16.03.2022

Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

1 min read

Since the beginning of the war on February 24, household deposits in hryvnia have increased by 16%, while funds of enterprises have decreased by 5%, Director of the financial stability department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Pervin Dadashova has said.

"Hryvnia deposits of the population have grown by almost 16% since the beginning of hostilities. Significant amounts of wages and social payments have been received into the accounts. Some of them were paid in advance... The volume of enterprises' funds has noticeably decreased – by almost 5% in hryvnia and foreign currency. A significant part went to pay salaries and taxes," she said in an interview with the Economic Pravda publication.

Business funds in banks will continue to decline, Dadashova said, as companies plan to pay salaries even though account receipts have declined.

In addition, the director of the financial stability department of the NBU said that less than 15% of branches of large banks operate in the regions located in the war zone, which complicates the withdrawal of cash from accounts. At the same time, more than 90% of branches of large banks operate in the central and western regions.

Tags: #population #deposits #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 16.03.2022
Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

14:41 16.03.2022
Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

14:40 16.03.2022
Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

14:01 16.03.2022
Lysychansk left without gas supply due to pipelines damaged by shelling – GTSOU

Lysychansk left without gas supply due to pipelines damaged by shelling – GTSOU

13:31 16.03.2022
Sooner world cuts all ties with Russia, better - Kuleba

Sooner world cuts all ties with Russia, better - Kuleba

12:14 16.03.2022
Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

11:20 16.03.2022
Occupation forces continue to deliver missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure, densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces continue to deliver missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure, densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities – AFU General Staff

10:51 16.03.2022
Civilian toll of war in Ukraine includes at least 691 dead, 1,143 wounded – UN

Civilian toll of war in Ukraine includes at least 691 dead, 1,143 wounded – UN

10:25 16.03.2022
Losses for Ukraine due to Russian invasion exceed $500 bln - Shmyhal

Losses for Ukraine due to Russian invasion exceed $500 bln - Shmyhal

09:54 16.03.2022
3 Russian planes, 3 UAVs, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles destroyed by Ukrainian air defense in 24 hours – Air Force Command

3 Russian planes, 3 UAVs, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles destroyed by Ukrainian air defense in 24 hours – Air Force Command

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

LATEST

Almost 4,400 people arrive from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on Wed - Mariupol City Council

We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

Japan sends military aid to Ukraine

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

ZELENSKY PROPOSES TO CREATE NEW INTL ASSOCIATION OF STATES U24 – UNITED FOR PEACE

Kuleba, Canadian FM discuss ways to strengthen practical support to Ukraine

WE SUGGEST IMPOSING SANCTIONS AGAINST ALL RUSSIAN OFFICIALS WHO REMAIN IN POSITION - ZELENSKY, SPEAKING AT U.S. CONGRESS

Russia conducting brutal attack on our values - Zelensky, speaking in U.S. Congress

U.S. sends air defense systems to Ukraine - CNN

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD