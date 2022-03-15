Facts

We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing Canadian MPs, said that Ukraine is asking for real support to help it withstand Russian military aggression.

"Dear Speakers! Mr. Prime Minister! Justin! Members of the Government and Parliament! Dear friends! Canada has always been, is and - I am sure - will be a reliable partner of Ukraine. You came to our aid immediately when we asked for it. You provide us with weapons and other support that we so much need now. You have imposed sanctions against Russia - really moral ones. Really serious. Nevertheless, we see with you that the war continues. That Russian troops do not leave our territory ... We do not ask for much. We ask for justice. We ask for real support that will help us survive. And protect our lives," Zelensky said.

He noted that Canada is already showing the necessary leadership in helping Ukraine, but more is needed.

"But we need more leadership. More participation from you. You understand how important it is for us to protect our skies. From Russian missiles. From aircraft. You can influence this," he said.

"You are able to force even more companies to leave the Russian market. So that there is not a single dollar for the war. If they remain in Russia and sponsor the war, they have no right to work in Canada. So be it - and this will give us peace... Therefore I beg you - do not stop. Do not stop helping Ukraine. In leadership. In trying to restore peace. I believe, I know that you can do it. That with Canada, our anti-war coalition, which we are strengthening, will definitely give results," the president said.

The head of state also separately addressed representatives of Ukrainian diaspora in Canada.

"It is at this historic moment that we need your effective help. And you must prove with your steps that you are part of the history of Ukraine. The living history of Ukraine. Because we want to live. And we strive for peace," Zelensky said.

