14:59 15.03.2022

UN allocates another $40 mln to reach most vulnerable Ukrainians - Secretary General

1 min read

The UN is allocating another $40 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to increase the necessary assistance to the most vulnerable people in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

"Today, at a time when millions of people in Ukraine are facing starvation, at a time when supplies of water and medicines are running low, I proclaim that the UN will allocate a further $40 million to ramp up vital assistance to reach the most vulnerable. This funding will help get food, water, medicines and other lifesaving aid into the country," Guterres said.

Tags: #help #un #war
