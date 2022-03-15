Facts

14:31 15.03.2022

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

As a result of shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv and a fire in multi-apartment residential buildings, according to preliminary data, four people were killed, according to Kyiv city military administration.

"Friends! The whole world should know and see what is happening in Ukraine. How Russia is trying to destroy our state, our cities, how it is killing Ukrainians. This is a house in Svyatoshynsky district of the capital. More precisely, what was left of it after a shell hit. Rescuers the fire is still being extinguished from early morning. According to preliminary data, four people were killed," Kyiv city military administration said in the statement in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Kyiv city military administration posted a video from the place of work of rescuers with a commentary by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in which he reports that rescue work is still ongoing. "We cannot say the exact number of dead yet, the rescuers have not yet entered all the floors of the building. A large number of wounded," Klitschko said.

 

"We will protect our city, our homes, our children, the future of Ukraine," Klitschko said.

According to him, Kyiv authorities will provide Kyiv residents who have lost their homes with a place to stay in schools and kindergartens, where there is everything you need. "Those who want to evacuate to the west of Ukraine, we are ready to organize the departure now," the mayor said.

