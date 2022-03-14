Facts

20:40 14.03.2022

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Ukraine demands the immediate exclusion of Russia from the Council of Europe, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, speaking at an emergency session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on March 14.

"We all know that punishment for genocide and terrorism cannot be avoided. And we must be even tougher in our response. We demand a decision to immediately expel Russia from the Council of Europe! To those who unconditionally support unprovoked and unjustified aggression, there is no place in a single European family where human life is the highest value," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the government's press service.

Shmyhal also called on European politicians to close the skies over Ukraine and join forces to stop aggression, kill civilians and ensure the security of humanitarian corridors.

"It is necessary to stop the aggression. Until a nuclear catastrophe occurs. Until the whole of Europe is on fire. Therefore, we demand: close the sky over Ukraine! Close the sky for the sake of the lives of people who are on the territory of Ukraine, close the sky for European and world security," the prime minister said.

In turn, PACE President Tiny Kox confirmed the solidarity of the Assembly and the entire international community with Ukraine and stressed that the procedure for expelling a member state of the Council of Europe from the ranks of the organization was launched for the first time in 73 years of its existence.

Tags: #russia #pace #shmyhal
