Kuleba: Germany takes low-key position on disconnecting new Russian banks from SWIFT, abandoning Russian energy carriers

Germany takes a low-key position on disconnecting new Russian banks from SWIFT and abandoning Russian energy carriers, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The issues in which we see Germany's restrained position are: firstly, the disconnection of new Russian banks, primarily Sberbank, from the SWIFT payment system, and secondly, these are energy supplies to Germany. There is an objective problem there, indeed from the point of view of Germany's dependence on Russian energy resources. But it can also find a solution if there is political will to do this," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Monday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said that just as Russia continues to inflict new strikes on the territory of Ukraine with missiles, hailstones, the EU, including Germany, should not stop on the issue of applying sanctions against Russia.

"Germany played an important role in the application of the first EU sanctions packages and in the fact that Nord Stream 2 was stopped. We are grateful for this, and we respect Germany's contribution to the fight against the Russian aggressor. But the war continues, and more and more painful strikes have to be carried out against Russia. Just as Russia continues to inflict new strikes on the territory of Ukraine with missiles, hailstones, the EU, including Germany, should not stop," Kuleba said.