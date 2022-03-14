Facts

15:05 14.03.2022

Kuleba: Germany takes low-key position on disconnecting new Russian banks from SWIFT, abandoning Russian energy carriers

2 min read

Germany takes a low-key position on disconnecting new Russian banks from SWIFT and abandoning Russian energy carriers, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The issues in which we see Germany's restrained position are: firstly, the disconnection of new Russian banks, primarily Sberbank, from the SWIFT payment system, and secondly, these are energy supplies to Germany. There is an objective problem there, indeed from the point of view of Germany's dependence on Russian energy resources. But it can also find a solution if there is political will to do this," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Monday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said that just as Russia continues to inflict new strikes on the territory of Ukraine with missiles, hailstones, the EU, including Germany, should not stop on the issue of applying sanctions against Russia.

"Germany played an important role in the application of the first EU sanctions packages and in the fact that Nord Stream 2 was stopped. We are grateful for this, and we respect Germany's contribution to the fight against the Russian aggressor. But the war continues, and more and more painful strikes have to be carried out against Russia. Just as Russia continues to inflict new strikes on the territory of Ukraine with missiles, hailstones, the EU, including Germany, should not stop," Kuleba said.

Tags: #germany #war #position
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:53 14.03.2022
Russia overtakes Iran, North Korea in number of sanctions imposed against it – Kuleba

Russia overtakes Iran, North Korea in number of sanctions imposed against it – Kuleba

16:25 14.03.2022
Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

16:00 14.03.2022
WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

15:42 14.03.2022
Ukraine's info troops hack Russian websites, post victims of Russian army there

Ukraine's info troops hack Russian websites, post victims of Russian army there

15:00 14.03.2022
Stock market regulator allows taking loans secured by govt bonds during martial law

Stock market regulator allows taking loans secured by govt bonds during martial law

14:44 14.03.2022
'MyWar' platform aimed at convincing intl leaders to do more to assist Ukraine launched – Culture ministry

'MyWar' platform aimed at convincing intl leaders to do more to assist Ukraine launched – Culture ministry

13:30 14.03.2022
Interstate adoption impossible during time of war – social policy ministry

Interstate adoption impossible during time of war – social policy ministry

13:12 14.03.2022
PMs of Lublin Triangle countries demand immediate end to war from Russia

PMs of Lublin Triangle countries demand immediate end to war from Russia

12:30 14.03.2022
Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Melitopol-Vasylivka direction – Zaporizhia authorities

Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Melitopol-Vasylivka direction – Zaporizhia authorities

12:06 14.03.2022
Kuleba says Germany's policies helped current Russian govt

Kuleba says Germany's policies helped current Russian govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

Over 160 private cars left Mariupol along 'green corridor' – city council

Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

LATEST

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

Issue of aircraft for Ukraine remains urgent on agenda – FM

Ukrainian chronically ill children transferred for treatment from Poland to Italy

Almost 150,000 use humanitarian corridors so far – Vereschuk

Rada proposes bill deregulating labor relations during martial law

Australia, Netherlands decide to seek compensation from Russia for downing flight MH17

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

Two people killed, one injured due to Russian shelling of residential building in Kharkiv downtown - prosecutor's office

Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

Russian troops blow up part of ammunition at Zaporizhia NPP site

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD