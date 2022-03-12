Facts

17:02 12.03.2022

Govt simplifies procedure for execution of local budgets for war period

Govt simplifies procedure for execution of local budgets for war period

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine by Decree No. 252 of March 11 approved the procedure for the formation and execution of local budgets during the period of martial law.

"This resolution simplifies budgetary procedures at the local level in order to ensure the functioning of the public sector and the vital needs of territorial communities during the period of martial law," the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The agency said that, in particular, the document makes it possible to promptly respond to the needs of financial support for territorial defense measures, protecting the security of the population and the functioning of the public sector, utilities during martial law.

"Temporarily, for the period until the cessation or cancellation of martial law, checks by the State Audit Service of the implementation of local budgets are not carried out, and the ongoing checks are stopped," the resolution also says.

Tags: #budget #simplification
