EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission
The European Union, within the framework of a new sanctions package, will introduce restrictions on the supply of products from Russian metallurgical companies.
"We will prohibit the import of key goods in the iron and steel sector from the Russian Federation. This will hit a central sector of Russia's system, deprive it of billions of export revenues and ensure that our citizens are not subsidising Putin's war," the European Commission said in a statement released on Friday in the evening.