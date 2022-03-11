Facts

19:27 11.03.2022

EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

The European Union, within the framework of a new sanctions package, will introduce restrictions on the supply of products from Russian metallurgical companies.

"We will prohibit the import of key goods in the iron and steel sector from the Russian Federation. This will hit a central sector of Russia's system, deprive it of billions of export revenues and ensure that our citizens are not subsidising Putin's war," the European Commission said in a statement released on Friday in the evening.

20:35 11.03.2022
Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

20:32 11.03.2022
Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

20:29 11.03.2022
Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

20:01 11.03.2022
EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

19:54 11.03.2022
Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

19:47 11.03.2022
EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

19:20 11.03.2022
Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

19:00 11.03.2022
USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

18:55 11.03.2022
Closure of sky over Ukraine could work towards speedy ending of war – captured Russian pilot

18:55 11.03.2022
Interfax-Ukraine
