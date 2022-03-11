Prosecutor General: Ukraine starts intl search for Russian journalist Simonyan

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office begins the procedure for the international search for Russian journalist Margarita Simonyan for supporting the war in Ukraine, said Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"Simonyan Margarita Semyonovna, your procedural status in Ukraine is a suspected person. I hasten to inform you that the investigating judge of the Ukrainian competent court, having heard the arguments of the Ukrainian prosecutors set out in the relevant petition, found them justified and motivated. Thus, the Ukrainian court allowed that you, Margarita Semyonovna, to be arrested and taken to court for a preventive measure," the Prosecutor General's said on Facebook.

Venediktova noted that Ukrainian prosecutors intend to initiate the process of putting the suspect on the international wanted list in the coming days.

"You must understand that you will be detained when crossing the border of another state for the purpose of subsequent extradition to Ukraine," the prosecutor general stressed, referring to Simonyan.

The Prosecutor General explained to a Russian journalist: "Mother Russia, take Donbas home" - this is one of the hundreds of reasons that forced Ukrainian prosecutors to pay attention to you. Today, Ukrainian prosecutors, following the spirit of your ideology, want to invite you to our home."