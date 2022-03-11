Fierce battle underway in Izium, evacuation impossible - head of town council dept

Due to fierce fighting in the town of Izium, Kharkiv region, neither humanitarian aid nor evacuation buses could pass, said head of the department of youth, sports and image projects of Izium town council Maksym Strelnyk.

"There is a fierce battle underway in Izium. Unfortunately, neither we, nor the humanitarian aid from the Red Cross, nor the evacuation buses were able to pass through the green corridor in Izium today. A fierce battle began in the city in the morning and the explosions do not subside," Strelnyk wrote on his page on Facebook.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are also shelling the surrounding villages.