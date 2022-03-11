Facts

13:32 11.03.2022

Russia's hiring ISIS militants, its propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to attempt to implement 'Syrian scenario' in Ukraine - Podoliak

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak says that the recruitment of ISIS fighters by Russia and the statements of Russian propaganda about chemical weapons indicate an attempt to implement the "Syrian scenario" in Ukraine.

"Russian officials, including minister Shoigu, announced the hasty recruitment of 16,000 ex-ISIS fighters to be used against Ukrainian civilians. Hiring ISIS and Russian propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to an attempt to implement the "Syrian scenario" in Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

