Facts

20:34 10.03.2022

Energy Minister calls on G7 states to freeze Russian gas money

2 min read

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine proposed to the energy ministers of the G7 countries to freeze the gas money of the Russian Federation, the press service of the agency reported.

"We propose to store funds for gas on special escrow accounts that will not be available to the aggressor," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said at an online meeting with the energy ministers of the G7 states on Thursday.

According to the release, the minister called on international partners to tighten sanctions against Russia to reduce its oil and gas revenues, in particular, to introduce an embargo on crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied gas, and to freeze energy assets of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, he asked to find a way to force Russia to withdraw its troops from peaceful nuclear facilities and create at least a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around Ukraine's nuclear power plant, and also expressed an opinion on the need to postpone Europe's phased withdrawal from nuclear energy, which would reduce natural gas consumption.

"We also ask for your firm position to support the energy independence of Ukraine, in particular, the speedy synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with ENTSO-E," he said.

For his part, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, insisting on a cessation of hostilities around nuclear facilities, noted that the G7 countries should hold Russia accountable for the possible risks that it creates on their territory, the report says.

According to her, EU energy ministers reacted positively to Ukraine's application for emergency synchronization with the European continental network ENTSO-E, which is currently being worked on.

"All the energy ministers of the G7 states expressed support for Ukraine and assured of full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and readiness to continue looking for the most effective mechanisms to put pressure on the aggressor in the energy sector," the Energy Ministry assures.

Tags: #oil #gas #energy #electricity
