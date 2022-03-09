Facts

17:38 09.03.2022

Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrainians and foreigners have transferred UAH 10.8 billion in equivalent to a special account opened by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), including in foreign currency from abroad - the equivalent of UAH 3 billion, the regulator said on its website on Wednesday.

The National Bank clarified that the money came from the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, China, France and Canada.

According to the regulator, the balance on the special account amounted to UAH 1.05 billion.

The NBU transferred UAH 950 million to the needs of the National Guard, UAH 1.65 billion to the National Police, UAH 6.7 billion to the needs of the Ministry of Defense, and UAH 420 million to the needs of the State Border Service.

In addition, more than UAH 140.8 million in total was transferred to the account of the Ministry of Social Policy, which the NBU opened for humanitarian purposes.

