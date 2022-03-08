Speakers of Baltic countries' parliaments in favor of admitting Ukraine to EU

The chairpersons of the parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia issued a statement on Tuesday in support of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"We welcome Ukraine's formal application to join the European Union as a full member," the statement said.

"A quick response to Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union will also mean support for the European Union's own vitality, security and stability," the speakers said.

They called on the leaders of their countries and other EU states "to take practical steps to grant Ukraine membership in the EU."

On February 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the EU with a request to admit the country to the European Union in an expedited manner. Later, the authorities of Moldova and Georgia also made a similar request.