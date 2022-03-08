Japan transfers body armor, helmets, tents, winter clothes, medicines, generators to AFU – Ambassador

Japan has handed over bulletproof vests, helmets, tents, winter clothes, medicines, generators, cameras and various equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for use in emergency situations, Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Serhiy Korsunsky said.

"Today, an intergovernmental agreement was signed in the form of an exchange of notes between Ukraine and Japan regarding the provision on a free basis of protective equipment to the Government of Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces, namely, body armor, helmets, tents, winter clothing, medicines, generators, cameras, various equipment for use in emergency situations," Korsunsky wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, such an act was committed for the first time in the history of Japan.

"I want you to know that Japan is providing unprecedented support to Ukraine," the ambassador stressed.