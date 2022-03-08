Russian troops damage consulate of Greece, OSCE SMM office in Mariupol, destroy consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Albania in Kharkiv – MFA

As a result of missile and bomb attacks by the Russian army in Mariupol, the building that housed the Consulate General of Greece and the office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) was damaged, as well as the premises of the honorary consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan and Albania in Kharkiv, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of the premises of foreign diplomatic institutions in Ukraine. As a result of missile and bomb attacks by the Russian army in Mariupol, the building that housed the Consulate General of Greece and the office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission was damaged, and the premises of honorary consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan and Albania in Kharkiv were destroyed," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department said that Russia's armed attack on the premises of diplomatic missions is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

"We call on the international community to condemn Russia for the barbaric shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians, including children."

The Ukrainian side will add the facts of the destruction of the premises of foreign diplomatic institutions on the territory of Ukraine to the claims against Russia in international courts in order to bring Russia to maximum responsibility for its crimes.