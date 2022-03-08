Facts

13:31 08.03.2022

Russian troops damage consulate of Greece, OSCE SMM office in Mariupol, destroy consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Albania in Kharkiv – MFA

2 min read
Russian troops damage consulate of Greece, OSCE SMM office in Mariupol, destroy consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Albania in Kharkiv – MFA

As a result of missile and bomb attacks by the Russian army in Mariupol, the building that housed the Consulate General of Greece and the office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) was damaged, as well as the premises of the honorary consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan and Albania in Kharkiv, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of the premises of foreign diplomatic institutions in Ukraine. As a result of missile and bomb attacks by the Russian army in Mariupol, the building that housed the Consulate General of Greece and the office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission was damaged, and the premises of honorary consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan and Albania in Kharkiv were destroyed," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department said that Russia's armed attack on the premises of diplomatic missions is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

"We call on the international community to condemn Russia for the barbaric shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians, including children."

The Ukrainian side will add the facts of the destruction of the premises of foreign diplomatic institutions on the territory of Ukraine to the claims against Russia in international courts in order to bring Russia to maximum responsibility for its crimes.

Tags: #russia #departments #bombings
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 08.03.2022
World can do more to help Ukraine fight Russia – Kuleba

World can do more to help Ukraine fight Russia – Kuleba

11:09 08.03.2022
Kuleba confirms meeting with Lavrov on March 10

Kuleba confirms meeting with Lavrov on March 10

10:16 08.03.2022
Instead of agreement on humanitarian corridors, Russian tanks come into action - Zelensky

Instead of agreement on humanitarian corridors, Russian tanks come into action - Zelensky

09:48 08.03.2022
Zelensky says intends to persistently negotiate with Russia

Zelensky says intends to persistently negotiate with Russia

09:44 08.03.2022
Kuleba, Blinken discuss increased pressure on Russia

Kuleba, Blinken discuss increased pressure on Russia

09:28 08.03.2022
Leaders of France, USA, Germany, UK agree to continue pressure on Russia – White House

Leaders of France, USA, Germany, UK agree to continue pressure on Russia – White House

09:21 08.03.2022
UN sends experts to Russia to discuss humanitarian corridors in Ukraine with Russian Defense Ministry - official

UN sends experts to Russia to discuss humanitarian corridors in Ukraine with Russian Defense Ministry - official

09:21 08.03.2022
Two Russian planes shot down over Kyiv – Zaluzhny

Two Russian planes shot down over Kyiv – Zaluzhny

20:40 07.03.2022
Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

20:27 07.03.2022
Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 2 mln people left Ukraine in 12 days of war – UN

Russian occupiers do not let people out of Mariupol for evacuation – JFO

Russian troops launch attack in direction of humanitarian corridor in Mariupol – JFO HQ

ICRC prohibits use of its emblem on evacuation vehicles – Zelensky

Blame for bombing of cities lies with Russia, responsibility lies with those in West who does not secure sky – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukrainian ombudsperson calls on ICRC to take all possible measures to evacuate residents of Bucha, Kyiv region

Threat to Ukraine's nuclear facilities remains at highest level - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

Russians turn our children into 'children of war' – Podoliak

Message about capture of Izyum by Russian occupiers is not true – Arestovych

Ukraine should have collective security agreement with all neighbors, including Russia, leading states of world - Zelensky

Decree on withdrawal of Ukrainian personnel from peacekeeping forces posted on presidential website

Zelensky thanks World Bank's President for supporting Ukraine

Over 2 mln people left Ukraine in 12 days of war – UN

Emergency Service: Evacuation continues from Sumy region and Irpin

Zelensky appoints Kropyvnytsky ex-mayor Raikovych head of Kirovohrad regional administration – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD