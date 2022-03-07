Facts

14:57 07.03.2022

Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

Commander of the Azov Regiment Major Denys Prokopenko called on the world community to close the sky over Ukraine and help stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol.

"The enemy violates the rules of war by firing at civilians and destroying the infrastructure of the city. The actions of the enemy are actually genocide of the inhabitants of Mariupol. Attempts to organize a 'green corridor' for civilians failed due to shelling of evacuation places by the enemy," Prokopenko said in his video message posted on page of the political party "National Corps" on YouTube.

According to him, if the sky over Ukraine is not closed, it will be impossible to ensure the supply of food, water, medicine to the city and evacuate people.

"We are doing our military duty, our soldiers are fighting courageously, but now we are turning to the world community and humanitarian missions, which were created specifically to solve such humanitarian disasters that exist in Mariupol. Now is the time for immediate action, delay may cost more and more victims. We call on you to close the sky over Ukraine, provide modern weapons and organize humanitarian assistance to civilians in Mariupol. At this historic moment, we must stop the aggressor together," Prokopenko said.

Tags: #appeal #mariupol #azov
