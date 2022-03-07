Zelensky urges people via Global Citizen platform to contribute to decision to protect Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on people to contribute to the decision to close the Ukrainian skies through the Global Citizen social action platform, the press service of the President's Office reports.

"The world must react very harshly, and most importantly, quickly. The world must stop the power of Russia. Stop Russia. It must stop rocket attacks, daily bombardments," the president stressed.

Zelensky stressed that Western politicians should provide Ukraine with means of protection in the sky if they are afraid to close the sky in Ukraine.

"Give us, Ukrainians, planes with which we can protect us, our children, our friends, parents, our cities, our memory, our architecture. Give Ukraine missile defense to ensure that no nuclear plant is blown up and Ukraine and all of Europe is not destroyed," he said.

The president called on the public around the world to join the actions to support Ukraine.