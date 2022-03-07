Facts

09:00 07.03.2022

Zelensky urges people via Global Citizen platform to contribute to decision to protect Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky urges people via Global Citizen platform to contribute to decision to protect Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on people to contribute to the decision to close the Ukrainian skies through the Global Citizen social action platform, the press service of the President's Office reports.

"The world must react very harshly, and most importantly, quickly. The world must stop the power of Russia. Stop Russia. It must stop rocket attacks, daily bombardments," the president stressed.

Zelensky stressed that Western politicians should provide Ukraine with means of protection in the sky if they are afraid to close the sky in Ukraine.

"Give us, Ukrainians, planes with which we can protect us, our children, our friends, parents, our cities, our memory, our architecture. Give Ukraine missile defense to ensure that no nuclear plant is blown up and Ukraine and all of Europe is not destroyed," he said.

The president called on the public around the world to join the actions to support Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #call
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 06.03.2022
Ex-head of Carlsberg in Ukraine calls on Danish concern to stop doing business in Russia

Ex-head of Carlsberg in Ukraine calls on Danish concern to stop doing business in Russia

16:27 06.03.2022
Kuleba urges world to provide Ukraine with air and missile defense, military aviation

Kuleba urges world to provide Ukraine with air and missile defense, military aviation

14:47 06.03.2022
Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

14:44 06.03.2022
Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

14:40 06.03.2022
Kuleba urges Ukrainians abroad to hold public events in support of Ukraine's accession to EU as soon as possible

Kuleba urges Ukrainians abroad to hold public events in support of Ukraine's accession to EU as soon as possible

12:46 06.03.2022
Zelensky: we have withstood and already understand how we will restore our country, we creating 4 special funds for recovery

Zelensky: we have withstood and already understand how we will restore our country, we creating 4 special funds for recovery

12:44 06.03.2022
Russian citizens must choose between life and slavery – Zelensky

Russian citizens must choose between life and slavery – Zelensky

12:40 06.03.2022
Invasion prepared cynically, in violation of rules of warfare – Zelensky

Invasion prepared cynically, in violation of rules of warfare – Zelensky

12:32 06.03.2022
Enemy preparing to bomb Odesa – Zelensky

Enemy preparing to bomb Odesa – Zelensky

09:30 06.03.2022
Israeli PM calls Zelensky after meeting with Putin

Israeli PM calls Zelensky after meeting with Putin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

LATEST

Zelensky awards Hero City title to Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Hostomel and Volnovakha

Zelensky: aggressor's impudence is clear signal to West that sanctions are insufficient

Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

Last OSCE SMM team to leave Ukraine

UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD