Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

In the Mariupol direction, Ukrainian defenders carried out a counterattack and destroyed 3 enemy tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 2 Tiger armored 4x4 vehicles and about 30 Russian occupiers, according to the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation.

"Today, in the Mariupol direction, Ukrainian defenders carried out a counterattack and destroyed 3 enemy tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 Tiger armored 4x4 vehicles and about thirty Russian invaders. Two invaders were taken prisoner," the JFO press center said in a statement.

Once in captivity, the Russians began to declare that they did not know where they were being sent.

"They all knew. Two tankmen, one of whom was a Russian platoon officer, decided to surrender. The rest of the crews, who were in the broken column of armored vehicles, remained in the burning vehicles forever," the JFO press center said.