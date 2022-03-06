One person killed, two injured in missile strike in Korosten – State Emergency Service

One person was killed and two injured in a missile strike in the town of Korosten, Zhytomyr region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

"In a missile attack on the private sector in the city of Korosten, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured. 10 private houses were destroyed, followed by burning of 1 building. 5 children were rescued from the basement," the service said.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service also reported about the results of a missile attack on the private sector in the city of Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, where 15 residential buildings were destroyed, five of which were completely destroyed. According to rescuers, there are no victims or injured.