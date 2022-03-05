Facts

17:02 05.03.2022

Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has announced the beginning of the international search procedure for Russian singer Oleg Gazmanov.

"Oleg Mikhailovich Gazmanov, I have news for you. Nothing personal. Everyone has their own job, as they say. I would like to inform you officially as a Ukrainian prosecutor that the Ukrainian court agreed with the petition of the Ukrainian prosecutors and allowed you to be arrested for the purpose of delivery to the territory of Ukraine for the election of a preventive measure," Venediktova said in a message posted on her Facebook page.

According to her, Ukrainian prosecutors are well aware of the fact that Gazmanov will not voluntarily appear in a Ukrainian court and will not come on tour to Ukraine.

"For this reason, we are forced to initiate the procedure of putting you on the international wanted list. Naturally, foreign tours are a part of your creative life, but we will not be able to take this into account, alas," the Prosecutor General wrote.

Venediktova added: "We in Ukraine believe that officers (they are the same Russians) are committing crimes in Ukraine today. And yes, we are often on land, and they are often at sea, and we cannot meet in any way - only in court."

