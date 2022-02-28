Facts

17:48 28.02.2022

KSG Agro continues to work, ship pork to retail chains - major shareholder

1 min read

KSG Agro continues to ensure the food security of Ukraine during the Russian aggression, its pig breeding complex, the feed mill, the meat processing plant and other enterprises are operating normally, according to the website of the agrarian group.

According to its data, the agricultural holding continues to ship pork to the largest Ukrainian retail chains amid a significant increase in demand for it.

"We, the farmers, are well aware that the security of the country, food security, depends on us. Therefore, today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, we will work to provide the inhabitants of our country with food. We have enough reserves for this, both human and production, and raw materials," the agricultural holding quotes its chairman of the board of directors and majority shareholder Serhiy Kasyanov.

According to KSG Agro, it provides half of the market of Dnipropetrovsk region with pork of its own production, its shipments are carried out to other regions of the country.

The vertically integrated holding KSG Agro is engaged in pig breeding, as well as the production, storage, processing and sale of grains and oilseeds. Its land bank is about 21,000 hectares in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

