Ukraine applies to ECtHR with demand to stop Russian attacks on civilian objects

Ukraine has applied to the European Court of Human Rights with a statement on the introduction of interim measures, demanding, among other things, a stop to Russia's military attack on civilian targets, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska has said.

"To immediately stop military attacks against civilian objects, including residential buildings, private cars, ambulances and other specially protected civilian objects, such as schools and hospitals on the territory of Ukraine," the minister listed a number of demands against the Russian Federation.

He clarified that such an appeal was made in accordance with Rule 39 of the ECtHR Rules.