YouTube restricts access to Russia Today, number of other Russian channels in Ukraine

YouTube restricts Ukrainians access to Russia Today and a number of other Russian channels in Ukraine.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine, we are taking a number of measures. We are suspending the ability to monetize some YouTube channels, in particular several Russian channels associated with recent sanctions. We will be restricting recommendations for these channels. We have also restricted access in response to a government request to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor new developments and may take further action," the service said in a statement.

YouTube clarified that this also applies to Russia Today channels on YouTube around the world.