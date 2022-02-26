Facts

14:11 26.02.2022

Belarus jointly with Russia waging war against Ukraine – head of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

KYIV. Feb 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Belarusian leadership is actively supporting the Russian army during its invasion of Ukraine, in connection with which Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko sent an official appeal to the head of the Belarusian border guard department.

"From the first days of the bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has been actively supporting the aggressor country. Columns of equipment attacked not only from the territory of Russia, but also from the country that has become a satellite of the Russian Federation. This is accompanied by the use of military aviation, artillery, ballistic missiles and other means to territory of the Republic of Belarus," Deineko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He said that everything that "he thinks about the actions of Belarus, he expressed to the head of the Belarusian border guard department" in his appeal, a photo of which Deineko attached to his publication.

"The Republic of Belarus, together with the Russian Federation, is waging war against Ukraine, disregarding the provisions of international law, the elementary norms of human morality and the values of life. We will win! Damn you, creatures," Deineko wrote.

He signed his appeal "with contempt," adding that the employees of the Belarusian border guard department "have no right to call themselves border guards."

Tags: #russia #belarus #war #deineko
