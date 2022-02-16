European Council President Michel initiates donor conference in support of Ukraine

President of the European Council Charles Michel initiates a donors' conference in support of Ukraine.

He made the corresponding statement in Strasbourg on Wednesday, speaking at a plenary session as part of the discussion of European security and Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Noting the initiative of the European Commission to provide Kyiv with EUR 1.2 billion of macro-financial assistance, Michel expressed confidence that more needs to be done.

He said he would like to initiate a donor conference in close cooperation with Ukraine and the EU so that it is possible to maintain a solid economic situation in Ukraine, which is under threat from this situation.

Michel assured Ukrainians that the EU would not leave them without support. He also addressed Russia and its leadership, saying that today they have a choice between war and the tragic victims that will be because of this war and diplomacy.

Moreover, the President of the European Council assured that Brussels supports diplomacy and negotiations.