Facts

13:57 04.02.2022

Erdogan says Zelensky agree to meeting with Putin in Turkey – media


Erdogan says Zelensky agree to meeting with Putin in Turkey – media

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey.

"We want to hold this meeting in order to gather Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky at a high level. Our agreement with Mr. Zelensky was just in this direction. I believe that if we can achieve this at a high level without lowering it to lower levels, then the result we will get will give an opportunity for a new formation in the region. This idea came out of a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky," Erdogan was quoted by CNN Turk on Friday.

