President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

The Ukrainian President's Office has positively assessed statements from Russia about the possibility of direct contacts between the presidents of the two countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov has said.

"We welcome the fact that the Kremlin has eventually started to realize the lack of any alternative to direct contacts and has begun talking about the possibility of a meeting between the presidents," Nykyforov told Interfax-Ukraine.

For now, Zelensky's calendar does not include a visit to China for the Winter Olympics, he said.

"Within the next few days, the president is expected to hold meetings in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It [these meetings] is crucial today in order to consolidate international support around our country," he said.

As reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 28 that a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents could be held in Moscow, Sochi or St. Petersburg to discuss bilateral relations. At the same time, all issues concerning options for settling the situation in Donbas must be discussed within the Trilateral Contact Group, Lavrov said.