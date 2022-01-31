Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

Ukraine has registered 22,026 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 4,346 recoveries and 78 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 22,026 new cases of COVID-19 (including 2,865 children and 337 medical workers), while 20,983 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 6,524 who received the first dose, 7,653 who received the second dose, 98 who received an additional dose, and 6,708 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 2,322 persons have been hospitalized, 78 have died, and 4,346 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

On January 30, Ukraine reported 24,508 new cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 4,064,495 COVID-19 cases, including 3,622,745 recoveries and 100,203 deaths.

As many as 15,324,675 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 to date.