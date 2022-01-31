Facts

09:23 31.01.2022

Kuleba calls on Russia to continue diplomatic engagement

Kuleba calls on Russia to continue diplomatic engagement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Russia to pull its troops back from Ukraine's border and continue diplomatic engagement.

"If Russian officials are serious when they say they don't want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine's borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Diplomacy is the only way to resolve the crisis, he said.

