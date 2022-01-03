Today we talk about future not only of Ukraine, but also of European security, world order - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the third recent telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden, during which he welcomed Washington's more active role in resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office reported on Monday.

"I highly appreciate the U.S. support for our proposal to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission in the coming days," Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to the U.S. President for his support of the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", as well as for the willingness of the American side to take decisive measures in the event of Russia's aggression against our state.

In addition, the parties discussed the steps that Ukraine is taking within the Minsk and Normandy formats, and noted the importance of further diplomatic efforts.

"Today we are talking about the future not only of Ukraine, but also of European security and a world order based on rules and democratic values," Zelensky said.

It is noted that during the conversation, which lasted more than an hour and a half, the leaders of the two states also discussed economic and energy challenges to security.

"The President of Ukraine informed Joseph Biden about the progress of economic reforms in our country and the measures taken to strengthen stability and de-oligarchization," the message says.

It says that during the conversation, the U.S. once again reaffirmed its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its European integration aspirations.

As reported, the presidents of Ukraine and the U.S. held their first telephone conversation in 2022 on Sunday evening, during which U.S. President Joseph Biden assured of the readiness of the U.S. and its allies to give a decisive response to possible aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the first international conversation of the year with Washington proves the special nature of relations between Ukraine and the U.S.