Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have conducted practical exercises using Javelin antitank missile systems, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters said on Wednesday.

"On orders from Joint Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk, personnel operating Javelin antitank missile systems conducted practical firing upon armored targets at a combined arms range in the Joint Force Operation area," it said.

The troops fired guided antitank missiles to practice using the system in the Joint Forces Operation area for the first time. Missiles were fired upon a target simulating an entrenched tank at a distance of about one and a half kilometers, it said.

The troops also estimated the efficiency of Javelin use in winter conditions, it said.

The main advantage of the Javelin system is the ease of its operation, the headquarters said. "After the launch, a missile seeks the target on its own," it said.