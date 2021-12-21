Due to Nazovni system, MFA to fully digitize policy of economic diplomacy – Kuleba

With the introduction of the Nazovni system, due to which Ukrainian companies will have convenient access to new opportunities in foreign markets, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will fully digitize the policy of economic diplomacy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said.

"We are trying to speak the language of business and offer them convenient formats. With the introduction of the Nazovni system, the MFA will fully digitize the whole policy of economic diplomacy. This will be the first policy to be digitized. It will be very convenient, effective, understandable for business and the state," Kuleba said at the conference of Ukrainian ambassadors at the Syniohora state residence in the Carpathian region on Tuesday.

According to him, in this way the concrete contribution of the embassies and the MFA in general to the promotion of Ukrainian exports and attraction of investments will be seen.

"Nazovni will be a convenient open online platform that will offer consultations for each business and a personal manager, in fact, an embassy employee in the respective country. We will accompany the Ukrainian exporter at every stage: from submitting documents to concluding a contract for the supply of that or other products," the minister said.

Kuleba said that so far there is no such mass phenomenon as a Ukrainian exporter.

"We need to create a Ukrainian exporter class, and the Nazovni system will allow us to do this so that exports become really massive," he said.

Kuleba said the system consists of four steps.

"A business representative goes to one resource, leaves personal information. He has an exporter's office. We evaluate this information, determine the degree of his readiness, help (if he himself does not know where he wants to export) to determine a potential market, where he can have success, and we help him choose the relevant model of work," he said.

Kuleba said that an action plan will then be prepared for each exporter.

According to him, from now on, nazovni.online, the website is the main tool for promoting Ukrainian exports abroad through the Ukrainian embassies.

Kuleba also expressed his conviction that Nazovni would increase exports and return currency to Ukraine.

"In a year we will present you the first results of this system, but now the main thing is that we are reaching a qualitatively new, previously unprecedented level of work with Ukrainian exports," the foreign minister said.