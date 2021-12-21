Facts

USA does not change 'level' of threat to Americans in Ukraine, but only add details to description of situation – White House

The U.S. authorities did not change the assessment of the level of threat for Americans wishing to visit Ukraine, but only added new details to the description, about the buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki has said on Monday.

"The travel advisory for Ukraine remains a 'Level 4: Do not travel' due to COVID-19... The State Department issued a Level 4 travel warning today, saying, 'U.S. citizens should be aware of reports that Russia is planning for significant military action against Ukraine," Psaki said during a press conference at the White House.

The fourth level means that the U.S. authorities advise fellow citizens not to travel to this or that country.

