Stoltenberg: Decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO to be made only by Ukraine, Alliance's members

The decision to join Ukraine to NATO will be made only by Ukraine itself and 30 members of the North Atlantic Alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"NATO's support for Ukraine is not a threat to Russia. Ukraine has the right to choose its own security arrangements. This is a fundamental principle of European security. And the decision on whether Ukraine can join NATO will be taken by Ukraine and 30 NATO Allies alone," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels on Thursday.