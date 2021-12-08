Facts

19:22 08.12.2021

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

The UK will allocate an additional GBP 1 billion in support for Ukraine, which will go towards investment, trade and security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional GBP 1 billion in support for Ukraine. That means new investments, trade, security. As a result of my negotiations with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson last year, the total volume of British support increases to GBP 3.5 billion,"- Zelenskiy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

