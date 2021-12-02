Facts

13:12 02.12.2021

Rada passes Ukraine's state budget for 2022 with 268 supportive votes

Rada passes Ukraine's state budget for 2022 with 268 supportive votes

The Verkhovna Rada on Thursday passed at the final reading the state budget for 2022 (bill No. 6000) with a deficit of 3.5% of GDP, 268 MPs backed the document with the required 226 votes.

The bill was supported by 215 MPs from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, 21 MPs from For the Future faction, 19 MPs from Dovira, 2 MPs from Batkivschyna, 1 MPs from Holos and 10 MPs who are not members of any faction.

State budget receipts for the next year are set at UAH 1.323 trillion, including UAH 1.182 trillion for the general fund, outlays are projected at UAH 1.499 trillion, including UAH 1.346 trillion for the general fund.

The bill on the state budget also sets the provision of loans from the state budget in the amount of UAH 23.5 billion, including loans from the general fund in the amount of UAH 7.022 billion. As Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko said from the parliamentary rostrum, the draft state budget 2022 for the second reading provides for UAH 3 billion for a special program, which envisages the allocation of UAH 1,000 each to vaccinated citizens.

