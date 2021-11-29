Facts

Positive dynamics of COVID-19 incidence observed for fourth week in row in Ukraine

In Ukraine, over the past four weeks, the incidence of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has been improving, the press service of the President's Office said following a conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported to the head of state, as of today there are 421,699 active cases in Ukraine, which is 100,000 less than three weeks ago," the report says.

Most of the patients as of November 29 remain in Odesa and Kherson regions, the least – in Kirovohrad and Donetsk regions.

It was also noted that a high level of vaccination has been maintained in Ukraine for six weeks in a row – about 1.6-1.7 million vaccinations per week.

The President stressed that a rate of vaccination of Ukrainians needs to be increased until the majority of the country's population gets vaccinated.

