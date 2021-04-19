Dynamics of COVID-19 incidence growth decreases by 14,000 cases over previous week - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the dynamics of the incidence of COVID-19 during the previous week decreased by 14,000 cases.

"Over the past week, 14,000 fewer people fell ill throughout Ukraine than in the previous week, while several regions in central and western Ukraine are already close to leaving the 'red zone', but the situation in the city of Kyiv remains difficult," Shmyhal said at a conference call on preparations for Easter in context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, according to him, "over the past three weeks, the occupancy rates have improved."

"A total of 77,698 beds have been allocated for patients with coronavirus disease in Ukraine. Of these, 67,567 are provided with oxygen. The number of beds occupied today is 44,415," he said.

Shmyhal also said that the state prepares for Easter holidays in the pandemic.