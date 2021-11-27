Woman's body found in apartment building in Mykolaiv region damaged by gas leak explosion - Emergency Service

In the town of Nova Odesa (Mykolaiv region), rescuers found a woman's body on the fifth floor of a residential building, where a gas leak explosion occurred, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Mykolaiv region has reported.

"As of 13:00, at the site of a gas leak explosion in a five-story residential building in Nova Odesa, during the dismantling of destroyed elements of the house, the body of a woman who lived alone was seized from an apartment on the fourth floor," the message posted on Facebook says.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service continue rescue operations with the help of a crane to dismantle the damaged structures of the house and search for victims.

It is noted that local authorities are providing assistance to the affected residents, and the issue of temporary resettlement is being resolved. The headquarters for the elimination of the consequences and the operational group of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv region is working on the spot.

A total of 116 people and 27 pieces of equipment were involved, including two cynological crews and two psychologists from the State Emergency Service, the National Police, regional energy supply (oblenergo) and gas supply (oblgas) companies.

As reported, on November 27, the State Emergency Service received information that an explosion took place in a five-story residential building in the town of Nova Odesa (preliminary with gas leak explosion on the fifth floor).

Firefighters rescued three people and evacuated 50 residents in connection with a gas leak explosion in a residential building.