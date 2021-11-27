Facts

11:46 27.11.2021

Biden says he is likely to talk to Putin and Zelensky

Biden says he is likely to talk to Putin and Zelensky

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he is concerned over the situation with the presence of Russian troops near Ukraine and will probably talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In all probability," American media quoted Biden's answer to the question whether he will have such contacts.

Speaking about the situation in the area of Ukraine, Biden said: "I am concerned." He also recalled that he stands for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

